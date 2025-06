Marine Minute 23-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CORPORAL MATTHEW MCDONNELL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE LIGHT ATTACK HELICOPTER SQUADRON 369, FLEW A UH-1Y VENOM AND AH-1Z VIPER DURING QUARTERLY UNDERWAY AMPHIBIOUS READINESS TRAINING 25.3 AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA.



THIS TRAINING ALLOWS MARINES AND SAILORS TO REHEARSE LANDING AIRCRAFT ABOARD THE AMPHIBIOUS DOCK LANDING SHIP USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49) TO MAINTAIN DECK LANDING QUALIFICATIONS.



AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR TRAINING IN CALIFORNIA, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH MARINE CORPS AIR FACILITY QUANTICO CONDUCTING A HELICOPTER MEDICAL EVACUATION EXERCISE TO INCREASE MISSION READINESS IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY, AT MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!