NATO Review: NATO’s path to peace and security in an unstable world

As the NATO Summit approaches, we stand at a pivotal moment for our Alliance and our shared mission to safeguard peace. The Madrid, Vilnius and Washington Summits already set a clear path for NATO following Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine and a shifting global security landscape. In The Hague, we will evaluate our progress and go even further, cementing our new capability targets and establishing new spending commitments to strengthen our collective defence.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 09:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87035
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111069525.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:28
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.