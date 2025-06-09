Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: NATO’s path to peace and security in an unstable world

    NATO Review: NATO’s path to peace and security in an unstable world

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    06.12.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    As the NATO Summit approaches, we stand at a pivotal moment for our Alliance and our shared mission to safeguard peace. The Madrid, Vilnius and Washington Summits already set a clear path for NATO following Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine and a shifting global security landscape. In The Hague, we will evaluate our progress and go even further, cementing our new capability targets and establishing new spending commitments to strengthen our collective defence.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87035
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111069525.mp3
    Length: 00:14:28
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Czech Army
    NATO Review
    defence and deterrence
    Czech Armed Forces
    NATO OTAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download