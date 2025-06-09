LDO and CWO Recruiting Brief with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eduardo Clemente

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 11, 2025) An interview with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eduardo Clemente, Admirative Officer at Naval Air Station Sigonella, to discuss the upcoming Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Recruiting Brief. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|06.11.2025
|06.12.2025 07:46
|Recording
|87032
|2506/DOD_111069243.mp3
|00:06:28
|IT
|2
|0
|0
