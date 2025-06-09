Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Undergraduate Certificates and Men's Health

    KMC Update - Undergraduate Certificates and Men's Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on undergraduate certificates with Michela Figueroa, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University assistant campus director, and men's health with Maj. Jessica Meade, 86th Medical Group healthcare integrator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 12, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 06:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87028
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111069001.mp3
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Undergraduate Certificates and Men's Health, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    Health and wellness
    undergraduate
    Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download