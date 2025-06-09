The Quill & Sword | Hold my Reg | Episode 5: The HEART Act, Educational Scholarships, and other Benefits for Surviving Spouses and Children with Ms. Traci Voelke

In this episode, Major Ceara Riggs, Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interviews Ms. Traci Voelke, Legal Assistance Attorney at Fort Belvoir and Gold Star Spouse. Ms. Voelke discusses various benefits available to the surviving spouses and children of Service members who have died while serving. Ms. Voelke explains the importance of available benefits, the timelines and processes for electing such benefits, and how various benefits interact or offset each other so families can make informed decisions and Judge Advocates can appropriately advise commanders.



Ms. Voelke’s husband, MAJ Paul Voelke, was killed in Afghanistan in 2012 while on his fifth deployment. Despite being the family care team coordinator for her husband’s unit, she was not prepared for the myriad of benefit complexities that ensued but has since learned about the benefits available and advocated for additional benefits for surviving family members. Outside of her military work, she also serves as a board member and Survivor Outreach Coordinator for the 98 Fund / the Alaska Project, advises the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs on issues affecting military survivors as part of the Survivor Advisory Working Group, and recently served on the DoD working group, “Making Your Final Wishes Known.”