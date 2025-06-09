AFN Rota Newscast: Capt. Suarez final show as CO

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (June 11, 2025) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer of Naval Station Rota, came into AFN Rota for his final time and shared his praise regarding the strength of the NAVSTA Rota community. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)
