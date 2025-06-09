Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Newscast: Capt. Suarez final show as CO

    SPAIN

    06.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (June 11, 2025) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer of Naval Station Rota, came into AFN Rota for his final time and shared his praise regarding the strength of the NAVSTA Rota community. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)

    This work, AFN Rota Newscast: Capt. Suarez final show as CO, by PO2 Dakota Nack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

