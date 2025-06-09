Afternoon Alibi with Gabby Dickup, UMGC

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 11, 2025) An interview with Gabby Dickup, a program coordinator at University of Maryland Global Campus, to discuss how to pay for college, what is FAFSA, what is MyCAA, what is Army Ignited, CCAF, USNCC, and how to get ahold of them at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
