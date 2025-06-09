AFN Rota Radio Spot: Navy Exchange Rota Social Media

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (June 5, 2025) AFN Rota radio spot spreading awareness on how to find information about Navy Exchange Rota's social media platforms. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 08:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87003
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111065627.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
