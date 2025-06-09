Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet EP24: The Role of The NCO Corps (CSM Pulido, 3-1 Cavalry Division) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Kurtzhals sits down with Command Sgt. Major Alex Pulido, of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to discuss duties of the Non-Commissioned Officer. They go in-depth about the roles of the NCO; what is expected, how they empower and measure success; and how the GREYWOLF Brigade validates and revalidates their standard operating procedures.
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
Operations Group milsuite page
https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
Episode hosted by CSM Gary Kurtzhals and edited by Annette Pritt
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 16:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86993
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111064114.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:55
|Artist
|Fort Irwin Operation Group
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet EP24: The Role of The NCO Corps (CSM Pulido, 3-1 Cavalry Division) (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.