Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet EP24: The Role of The NCO Corps (CSM Pulido, 3-1 Cavalry Division) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86993" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Kurtzhals sits down with Command Sgt. Major Alex Pulido, of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to discuss duties of the Non-Commissioned Officer. They go in-depth about the roles of the NCO; what is expected, how they empower and measure success; and how the GREYWOLF Brigade validates and revalidates their standard operating procedures.



To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.



Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at

Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)



We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.



Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC

https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc



Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:

https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

Episode hosted by CSM Gary Kurtzhals and edited by Annette Pritt