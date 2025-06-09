A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Trivia Night at the Tiki Bar on June 20th. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 08:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86989
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111063148.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Trivia Night On June 20th, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
