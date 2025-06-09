A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay families of the upcoming production of Robin Hood. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 08:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86988
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111062909.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Robin Hood, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.