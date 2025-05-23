Arcane Thunder 25 - News in One May 23, 2025

In this News in One:



U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and U.S. Sailors with Navy Task Force 66 conducted joint resupply missions with unmanned surface vehicles (USV) during Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)