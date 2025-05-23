In this News in One:
U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and U.S. Sailors with Navy Task Force 66 conducted joint resupply missions with unmanned surface vehicles (USV) during Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86981
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111062121.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arcane Thunder 25 - News in One May 23, 2025, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.