KMC Update - Visitor Passes and Baumholder Town Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86977" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, director of Emergency Services and provost marshal for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern June 4, 2025, explaining how to obtain visitor passes for family members. Meanwhile Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, shared how military members in the Baumholder community can attend an information forum and townhall at the Rheinlander Club on Smith Barracks. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)