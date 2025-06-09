KMC Update - Visitor Passes and Baumholder Town Hall

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, director of Emergency Services and provost marshal for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern June 4, 2025, explaining how to obtain visitor passes for family members. Meanwhile Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, shared how military members in the Baumholder community can attend an information forum and townhall at the Rheinlander Club on Smith Barracks. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
