    KMC Update - Visitor Passes and Baumholder Town Hall

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.09.2025

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, director of Emergency Services and provost marshal for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern June 4, 2025, explaining how to obtain visitor passes for family members. Meanwhile Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, shared how military members in the Baumholder community can attend an information forum and townhall at the Rheinlander Club on Smith Barracks. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 03:23
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Visitor Passes and Baumholder Town Hall, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

