A Marine’s Journey From Service Member to Scholar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86976" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

What does it take for a Marine air traffic controller to make the leap from the flight line to the Ivy League? In this episode, you’ll hear from a Marine who achieved that goal through determination, hard work and the support of the Marine Corps Leadership Scholar Program.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Education Services Officer Rubie Blue at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and Joey Cano, a veteran Marine and undergraduate student at Harvard University. They discuss the Marine Corps LSP, the challenges and successes of pursuing higher education as a service member and how education centers help service members reach their academic and career goals.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members/ learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.