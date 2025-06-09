Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Vehicle Registration and Escape Evasion and Remembrance March

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.09.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Lt. Col. David Castillo, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Services director, shares information about vehicle registration locations on June 4, 2025. Meanwhile, Erik Wieman, event organizer, provides details about the World War II Escape Evasion and Remembrance March on June 6, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 03:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    history
    KMC
    vehicle registration
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    100km World War II Escape Evasion & Remembrance March

