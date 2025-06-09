KMC Update - Vehicle Registration and Escape Evasion and Remembrance March

Lt. Col. David Castillo, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Services director, shares information about vehicle registration locations on June 4, 2025. Meanwhile, Erik Wieman, event organizer, provides details about the World War II Escape Evasion and Remembrance March on June 6, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|06.09.2025
|06.10.2025 03:00
|Newscasts
|00:01:58
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
