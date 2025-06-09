The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 3 - Get to Know Your Chaplain

In the third episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from May, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Chaplain Captain Joshua Carollo to talk about available services and upcoming events for Barnestormers.
