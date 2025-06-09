Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Sec. Def., NATO Sec. Gen. give remarks ahead of Defense Ministers Meeting - News In One June 9, 2025

    U.S. Sec. Def., NATO Sec. Gen. give remarks ahead of Defense Ministers Meeting - News In One June 9, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.09.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    Following his meetings with Defense Ministers at the Shangri La dialogue in Singapore, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrived in Europe, where he met with NATO leaders in Brussels, Belgium.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86968
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111059070.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sec. Def., NATO Sec. Gen. give remarks ahead of Defense Ministers Meeting - News In One June 9, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AFNE
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)
    News in One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download