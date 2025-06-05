Pacific Pulse: June 5, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Communications Squadron demonstrated their expeditionary communications capabilities during Exercise Samurai Relay II, held at Naval Air Facility Atsugi and the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji; and in Korea, the 51st Fighter Wing chaplain Corps conducted their second annual Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base.