Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - How Data Informs Efforts

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - How Data Informs Efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - How Data Informs Efforts

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86963
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111052961.mp3
    Length: 00:27:49
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - How Data Informs Efforts, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download