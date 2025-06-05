Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Season 2 - Episode 3 - "Horses and Courses at Fort Hoyle

"Horses and Courses at Fort Hoyle" - Sean Kief and Susan Thompson continue their discussion on the history of Edgewood Arsenal by exploring the short-lived Fort Hoyle and the activities taking place at Edgewood Arsenal and Fort Hoyle during the timeframe between World War I and World War II. The wide variety of missions that took place at Fort Hoyle included serving as the home of the 6th Field Artillery and as a base for the Citizens Military Training Camp and the Civilian Conservation Corps.