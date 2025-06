Marine Minute: 22-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CORPORAL JAZLYN BAKER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S MARINES WITH MARINE AERIAL REFUELER TRANSPORT SQUADRON (VMGR) 152, 1ST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING CONDUCT AIR-DELIVERED GROUND REFUELING WITH THE 207TH AVIATION TROOP COMMAND, ALASKA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD DURING EXERCISE KODIAK MACE 25, AT JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA.



THE EXERCISE PROVIDED PILOTS AND AIRCREW WITH JOINT MILITARY TRAINING TO ENSURE COMBAT READINESS.



AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR TRAINING IN ALASKA, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES AT CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN.



THIS TRAINING WAS DESIGNED TO KEEP THEIR UNIT PREPARED FOR RESPONDING TO CRASH FIRE AND RESCUE SITUATIONS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!