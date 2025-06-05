Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Audio by Molly Cooke and Kelsie Steber

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we dive into the details of the upcoming Black Start Exercise, a crucial test of power restoration and readiness on the installation. This is about resiliency, strategy, and ensuring operational strength when it matters most! Listen now by searching, The Marne Report wherever you get your podcasts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86953
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111051324.mp3
    Length: 00:14:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke and Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Black Start exercise
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download