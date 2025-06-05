In this episode, Brigadier General Tad Clark and Command Chief Master Sergeant Cesar reflect on their time serving the 31st Fighter Wing and the accomplishments of the Wyvern team.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 06:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86941
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111051010.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:58
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Return with Honor - Reflection, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.