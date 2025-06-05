Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Radio Spot: Ronda Historical Tour

    AFN Rota Radio Spot: Ronda Historical Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    06.06.2025

    Audio by Seaman Kayla Hepburn 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (June 6, 2025) AFN Rota radio spot promoting the Ronda historical tour by MWR on Naval Station Rota. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayla R. Hepburn)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 07:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86940
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111050990.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot: Ronda Historical Tour, by SN Kayla Hepburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download