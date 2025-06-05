AFN Naples Radio News - Immediate Response 25 & ARGMEUEX

250605-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 5, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Immediate Response 25 & the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) conducting an Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
