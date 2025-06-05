Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Swift Response 25 & JMTG-U

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.03.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250603-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 3, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Swift Response 25 and the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 07:11
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    AFN Naples
    AFN
    JMTG-U

