    KMC Update - Summer Safety and CLEP/DSST Exams

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, U.S. Army Garrison Rhienland-Pfalz director of emergency services, shares safety tips regarding grill usage for the upcoming summer months, on June 4, 2025. Meanwhile, Darren Donovan, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University associate campus director, explains the usefulness of the College Level Examination Program (CLEP) and Dantes Subject Standardized Tests (DSST), on June 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Education Center
    CLEP
    DSST
    USAG RP
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

