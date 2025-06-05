5 Truths About How EFMP Supports Military Careers

There’s a common myth that enrolling in the Exceptional Family Member Program can harm your military career, but that simply isn’t true. It supports it. In this episode, host Bruce Moody talks with Col. R. Erik Herrmann, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and father to a child with special needs, who shares how EFMP helped his family thrive without holding back his professional growth.



Tune in to learn five key takeaways about EFMP: why enrolling matters, how the program aligns with career progression, the push for policy standardization across branches, the support available after relocation, and how respite care helps military caregivers recharge.



Note: The respite care reimbursement model discussed in this episode applies to the Marine Corps only. Other military branches provide respite care through contractors, so service members are not required to find their own provider. This episode reflects one Marine’s personal experience with EFMP.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/efmp-resources/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families with special needs.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.