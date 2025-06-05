The LOGSTAT: The Ultimate Sustainers Toolkit - ASRP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86918" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #7: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Jeffrey Peters, a Multimedia Developer for the Training Technology Division at U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM); to discuss the Army Sustainment Resource Portal (ASRP) and all the capabilities that it provides to Soldiers. The ASRP is the ultimate toolkit that has replaced the Sustainment Unit One Stop and Mr. Peters is one of the ones who developed it. He is also the audio editor for The LOGSTAT. ASRP Link: https://cascom.army.mil/asrp/