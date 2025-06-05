Episode #7: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Jeffrey Peters, a Multimedia Developer for the Training Technology Division at U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM); to discuss the Army Sustainment Resource Portal (ASRP) and all the capabilities that it provides to Soldiers. The ASRP is the ultimate toolkit that has replaced the Sustainment Unit One Stop and Mr. Peters is one of the ones who developed it. He is also the audio editor for The LOGSTAT. ASRP Link: https://cascom.army.mil/asrp/
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86918
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111048839.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: The Ultimate Sustainers Toolkit - ASRP, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.