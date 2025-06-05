Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: The Ultimate Sustainers Toolkit - ASRP

    06.05.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #7: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Jeffrey Peters, a Multimedia Developer for the Training Technology Division at U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM); to discuss the Army Sustainment Resource Portal (ASRP) and all the capabilities that it provides to Soldiers. The ASRP is the ultimate toolkit that has replaced the Sustainment Unit One Stop and Mr. Peters is one of the ones who developed it. He is also the audio editor for The LOGSTAT. ASRP Link: https://cascom.army.mil/asrp/

