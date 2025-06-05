Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance Podcast - Keith Donnell - May 2025

    BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    Chaplain Lt. Col. Tony Repic sits down with Biddle Air National Guard Base's Keith Donnell, a personal financial counselor resource on base to support members of the 111th Attack Wing and their families.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 12:35
    Length: 00:38:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance Podcast - Keith Donnell - May 2025, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    Chaplain
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness

