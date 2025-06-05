Chaplain Lt. Col. Tony Repic sits down with Biddle Air National Guard Base's Keith Donnell, a personal financial counselor resource on base to support members of the 111th Attack Wing and their families.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 12:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86915
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111047615.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:58
|Location:
|BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Balance Podcast - Keith Donnell - May 2025, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.