Fox Chatter - Episode 20

U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, hosts this episode of the Swamp Fox podcast, providing an update on the new Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) construct and what its implementation will look like at the wing level. He also speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen and Tech. Sgt. Eric Brumbalow about the 5/6 Council’s upcoming event featuring a special guest speaker, and sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Kenny Monroe to discuss the College Assistance Program and how Airmen can take advantage of available education benefits.