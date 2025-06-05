Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 20

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Master Sgt. Megan Floyd

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, hosts this episode of the Swamp Fox podcast, providing an update on the new Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) construct and what its implementation will look like at the wing level. He also speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen and Tech. Sgt. Eric Brumbalow about the 5/6 Council’s upcoming event featuring a special guest speaker, and sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Kenny Monroe to discuss the College Assistance Program and how Airmen can take advantage of available education benefits.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 06:40
    Length: 00:25:18
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    TAGS

    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter

