Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain (June 5, 2025)- Naval Station Rota Commanding officer Capt. Teague Suarez, and Capt. Charles Chmielak, the prospective commanding officer of NAVSTA Rota , came into AFN Rota for Capt. Suarez's last Morning Joe with the CO, reflecting on his tenure as base CO, while also introducing Capt. Chmielak and learning about his career prior, June 5, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Nack)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 07:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86911
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111047576.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:15
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
