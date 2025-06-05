Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morning Joe with the CO

    Morning Joe with the CO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    06.05.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain (June 5, 2025)- Naval Station Rota Commanding officer Capt. Teague Suarez, and Capt. Charles Chmielak, the prospective commanding officer of NAVSTA Rota , came into AFN Rota for Capt. Suarez's last Morning Joe with the CO, reflecting on his tenure as base CO, while also introducing Capt. Chmielak and learning about his career prior, June 5, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Nack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 07:15
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86911
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111047576.mp3
    Length: 00:41:15
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Joe with the CO, by PO2 Dakota Nack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download