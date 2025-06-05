Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Newscast: Staying Hydrated

    SPAIN

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (June 4, 2025) Mr. Devin Evans, the health promotions coordinator at Naval Hospital Rota, came into AFN Rota to talk about the importance of being hydrated and how to stay hydrated for summer. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 07:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
