The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for June 03, 2025. The segment covered the 726th AMS assisting at Ramstein Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 02:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86908
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111047415.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 250603, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.