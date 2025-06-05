White Water Rafting Trip PROMO

250604-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for a white water rafting trip at Kuma river through the MWR Sasebo Liberty Center taking place June 28, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
