On June 5, 2025, Yokota Air Base's 374th Maintenance Group Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sergeant Colby Brusch speaks about what is happening around Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 19:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86902
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111046727.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tokyo Commanders Spot: Yokota, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.