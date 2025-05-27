Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 30 - A Look Ahead at the 2025 Fort Wayne Air Show

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte interviews Lt. Col. Alana Minx, 122nd Fighter Wing Mission Support Group deputy commander, about the upcoming 2025 Fort Wayne Air Show to be held July 12-13, 2025 at the 122nd FW in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Minx discusses highlights, plans and excitement surrounding the air show. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

