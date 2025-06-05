YSF Volleyball Camp

A radio spot informing the residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay of a volleyball camp being held by the base Youth Sports & Fitness (YSF) program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86900
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111046340.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
