The Contracting Experience - Episode 69: More than contracting - Maj. Gen. Alice Trevino on leadership, service, and the importance of "THINK"

This special episode of The Contracting Experience bids farewell to Maj. Gen. Alice Trevino, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. Trevino reflects on her accomplishments, particularly her focus on alignment, prioritization, and simplification, and shares insights on empowering contracting professionals by giving them a seat at the table. She stresses the importance of integration across the Air Force and Space Force and expresses her confidence in her successor, Brig. Gen. Lance French.



Trevino shares invaluable life lessons, including a story about not getting her "dream job" and how that ultimately led to even better opportunities. She emphasizes the importance of flexibility, decision space, and maintaining an open mind in the face of change. She also offers parting words of wisdom, urging listeners to "THINK" before acting – ensuring their actions are True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary, and Kind.



Tune in to hear Trevino's reflections on her career, her advice for the next generation of contracting professionals, and her plans for retirement. Discover the insights and experiences that shaped her leadership and left a lasting legacy on the Air Force contracting community.



