    Radio Spot - July 4th Golf Scramble

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot featuring the July 4th Golf Scramble that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 4, 2025, to July 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 08:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86889
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111044387.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - July 4th Golf Scramble, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KMC
    golf scramble
    Independence Day
    4th Of July
    BMC
    Rolling Hills Golf Course

