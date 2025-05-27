A 30-second radio spot featuring the July 4th Golf Scramble that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 4, 2025, to July 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86889
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111044387.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - July 4th Golf Scramble, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.