    Radio Spot - Pick a Pro Open Set

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot advertising the Pick a Pro Open Set golf tournament that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 4, 2025, to July 20, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 08:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86888
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111044369.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Pick a Pro Open Set, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Golf
    Spot
    Army Family & MWR

