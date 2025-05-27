Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Gate Closure and Credit Management

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.02.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brayton Daniel, American Forces Network Kaiserslautern radio non-commissioned officer in charge, details the gate closure happening on Vogelweh Housing, on June 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, explains how to manage your credit, on May 29, 2025. (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 08:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86887
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111044359.mp3
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Gate Closure and Credit Management, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    financial readiness
    vogelweh air base
    Gate Closure
    Vogelweh Housing
    Credit Management

