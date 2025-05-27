U.S. Army Sgt. Brayton Daniel, American Forces Network Kaiserslautern radio non-commissioned officer in charge, details the gate closure happening on Vogelweh Housing, on June 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, explains how to manage your credit, on May 29, 2025. (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 08:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86887
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111044359.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Gate Closure and Credit Management, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.