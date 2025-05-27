AFN Sigonella Wellness Room

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 30, 2025) Radio spot informing Sailors of the Wellness Room and how it can help them to overcome stress. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 06:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86884
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111044135.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CATANIA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
