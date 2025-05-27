Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Ep. 39 - C.D.S.: June UTA

    The Drop Ep. 39 - C.D.S.: June UTA

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Audio by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Bryan Preece, 130th Airlift Wing Commander, and Col. Richard Switzer, Deputy Wing Commander, about the wing priorities during June 2025 UTA.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86875
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111042173.mp3
    Length: 00:16:16
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Ep. 39 - C.D.S.: June UTA, by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    WVANG
    Apple Podcast
    Spotify

