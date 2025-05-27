Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Rat Testament, Episode 33

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with Darin Meeks, who after retiring as an Army 1st Sgt. worked as a geodetics technician at Yuma Proving Ground from 2005 until his retirement in 2025. Raised in Yuma County and widely known in the community, for 13 years of his 22-year active-duty career he was an Army and Army National Guard recruiter in Yuma.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 11:32
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:11:01
    Yuma Proving Ground, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

