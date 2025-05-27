Desert Rat Testament, Episode 33

Host Mark Schauer talks with Darin Meeks, who after retiring as an Army 1st Sgt. worked as a geodetics technician at Yuma Proving Ground from 2005 until his retirement in 2025. Raised in Yuma County and widely known in the community, for 13 years of his 22-year active-duty career he was an Army and Army National Guard recruiter in Yuma.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 11:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86872
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111042097.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:01
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
