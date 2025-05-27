Sasebo Career Expo

250603-N-MH959-1001 SASEBO, Japan

The Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center hosted a career expo with Kennedy Coker, the Lead Employment Facilitator at Serco, to help service members and their spouses navigate the job market and prepare them for career success, May 30, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)