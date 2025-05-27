Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refuel Radio: Once an Okie, Always an Okie

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Audio by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    On the eighth edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief, discuss their experiences in leading Okies.

    This episode marks Wiseman’s final appearance on the podcast as he prepares to retire.  The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:05
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
