On the eighth edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief, discuss their experiences in leading Okies.
This episode marks Wiseman’s final appearance on the podcast as he prepares to retire. The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 11:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86846
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111039025.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:05
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Refuel Radio: Once an Okie, Always an Okie, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Refuel Radio: Once an Okie Always an Okie
No keywords found.