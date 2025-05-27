250527-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 27, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Formidable Shield 25 and Fleet Week New York 25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson.)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 03:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86839
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111038157.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Formidable Shield 25 & Fleet Week New York, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.