    AFN Naples Radio News - African Lion 25 & USS Canberra

    AFN Naples Radio News - African Lion 25 & USS Canberra

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.27.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250528-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 28, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise African Lion 25 and the Littoral Combat Ship, USS Canberra, deploying to Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson.)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 03:46
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    AFN Naples
    AFN

