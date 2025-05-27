AFN Naples Radio News - African Lion 25 & USS Canberra

250528-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 28, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise African Lion 25 and the Littoral Combat Ship, USS Canberra, deploying to Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson.)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 03:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86838
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111038156.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
