CYP Basketball Clinic PROMO

250529-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for the CYP Youth Sports' basketball clinic being held at the Fleet Fitness Center starting June 9th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|05.28.2025
|06.02.2025 21:38
|Recording
|86837
|2506/DOD_111037945.mp3
|00:00:30
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|4
|0
|0
